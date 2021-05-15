Episode 248: Rich States, Poor States

The American Legislative Exchange Council just released the 14th Edition of Rich States, Poor States: ALEC-Laffer State Economic Competitiveness Index – its newest publication in an annual series illustrating each state’s competitiveness and economic outlook using 15 equally-weighted policy variables and trends from past decades. Newt’s guest is Jonathan Williams, Chief Economist and Executive Vice President of Policy at the American Legislative Exchange Council.

