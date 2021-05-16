Episode 249: Secretary Mike Pompeo on President Trump

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, joins Newt to talk about leading the State Department and CIA under President Donald J. Trump. Prior to joining the Trump Administration, he served as Congressman from Kansas’ 4th District. Secretary Pompeo talks about his extraordinary career path, and some of the most historic moments and challenges in foreign policy decision making, as well as future threats facing the United States.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.