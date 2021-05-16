Gingrich 360

Episode 249: Secretary Mike Pompeo on President Trump

May 16, 2021

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, joins Newt to talk about leading the State Department and CIA under President Donald J. Trump. Prior to joining the Trump Administration, he served as Congressman from Kansas’ 4th District. Secretary Pompeo talks about his extraordinary career path, and some of the most historic moments and challenges in foreign policy decision making, as well as future threats facing the United States.

