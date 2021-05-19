Episode 250: Congresswoman Jane Harman on Insanity Defense

This episode details how four administrations have failed to confront some of the toughest national security policy issues. Newt’s guest is Congresswoman Jane Harman who served nine terms in the U.S. House representing California’s 36th district, including serving as a former ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. Her new book, Insanity Defense: Why Our Failure to Confront Hard National Security Problems Makes Us Less Safe is available now.

