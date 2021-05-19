Gingrich 360

Episode 250: Congresswoman Jane Harman on Insanity Defense
0:00
-36:06

Newt Gingrich
May 19, 2021

This episode details how four administrations have failed to confront some of the toughest national security policy issues. Newt’s guest is Congresswoman Jane Harman who served nine terms in the U.S. House representing California’s 36th district, including serving as a former ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. Her new book, Insanity Defense: Why Our Failure to Confront Hard National Security Problems Makes Us Less Safe is available now.

