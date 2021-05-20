Gingrich 360

Episode 251: Hamas, Churchill and the Survival of Israel
Episode 251: Hamas, Churchill and the Survival of Israel

Newt Gingrich
May 20, 2021

The Hamas – Israel conflict needs a new diplomatic approach. Newt presents a compelling argument for why all Western and Democratic societies should never ask for a cease fire, but demand Hamas’ acknowledgement that Israel has a right to exist. And, why a program similar to Denazification that took place in Germany after World War II is required to help insure the future doesn’t repeat the past.

