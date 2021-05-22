Episode 252: Admiral James Stavridis on the Next World War

Imagination is a national security imperative. Pearl Harbor, 9/11 and even COVID one could say were failures of imagination – a failure to imagine what could happen and therefore unprepared for it. Newt’s guest is Admiral James Stavridis, retired four-star U.S. naval officer. He led the NATO Alliance in global operations from 2009 to 2013 as Supreme Allied Commander with responsibility for Afghanistan, Libya, the Balkans, Syria, counter piracy, and cyber security. His new novel imagines a future conflict with China. 2034: A Novel of the Next World War is available now.

