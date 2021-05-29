Episode 256: A Top Gun’s Mission for Education

Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, a career fighter pilot, and a two-time recipient of the “Top Gun” award, founded the non-profit Folds of Honor in 2007, with the mission to provide educational scholarships to spouses or children of wounded or killed military service members. This weekend, Patriot Golf Day is Folds of Honor’s largest national golf fundraiser. To donate go to: https://foldsofhonor.org

