Episode 259: Why SpaceX’s Starship Will Change Everything

Dr. Robert Zubrin is a former staff engineer at Lockheed Martin Astronautics and President of Pioneer Astronautics. He is also the Founder and President of the Mars Society and the author of over 200 publications and several books including The Case for Mars: The Plan to Settle the Red Planet and Why We Must. Dr. Zubrin is here to talk about his recent article, The Profound Potential of Elon Musk’s New Rocket and what SpaceX’s Starship could do for the future of space travel.

