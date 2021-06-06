Episode 261: Feeding the Dragon – The Movies, the CCP and You

How is the Chinese Communist Party controlling the Hollywood film industry? Newt’s guest is Chris Fenton, author of FEEDING THE DRAGON: Inside the Trillion Dollar Dilemma Facing Hollywood, the NBA, & American Business. A Hollywood insider, Fenton served as president of DMG Entertainment Motion Picture Group and has negotiated with the Chinese in the film business for decades.

