Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Gingrich 360
Episode 261: Feeding the Dragon – The Movies, the CCP and You
0:00
-35:07

Episode 261: Feeding the Dragon – The Movies, the CCP and You

Newt Gingrich
Jun 06, 2021

How is the Chinese Communist Party controlling the Hollywood film industry? Newt’s guest is Chris Fenton, author of FEEDING THE DRAGON: Inside the Trillion Dollar Dilemma Facing Hollywood, the NBA, & American Business. A Hollywood insider, Fenton served as president of DMG Entertainment Motion Picture Group and has negotiated with the Chinese in the film business for decades.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture