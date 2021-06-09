Episode 262: The Fight for Democracy in Myanmar

After the February 1, 2021 coup d'état in Myanmar, the National League for Democracy were deposed by Myanmar’s military. They declared a year-long state of emergency and declared power had been transferred. To provide history and context to this historical struggle for Democracy, Newt’s guest is Wai Wai Nu, a Rohingya-Burmese activist and an outspoken advocate for the rights and equality of all the people in Myanmar.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.