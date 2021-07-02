Gingrich 360

Episode 273: Lisa Boothe – The Truth About January 6th
Newt Gingrich
Jul 02, 2021

The media, the bureaucracy, the political elite – they’re all pushing the same narrative: that a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a violent insurrection to destroy democracy. But what if there is more to the story? Lisa Boothe guest hosts for Newt and interviews journalist, Julie Kelly. Listen or subscribe for free to The Truth with Lisa Boothe https://www.gingrich360.com/podcasts/the-truth-with-lisa-boothe/

