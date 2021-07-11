Episode 277: Michael Knowles on Speechless

The Left’s assault on liberty, virtue, decency, the Republic of the Founders, and Western civilization has succeeded. You can no longer keep your social media account – or your job – and acknowledge truths such as: Washington, Jefferson, and Columbus were great men. How did we get to this point? Newt’s guest is: Michael Knowles author of Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds.

