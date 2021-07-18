Episode 280: Stephen Hunter on The Master Snipe

Newt is joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning critic, essayist, and best-selling novelist, Stephen Hunter, the author of more than 20 novels, including the New York Times bestsellers: Havana, Pale Horse Coming, and Hot Springs. He created the memorable characters of the Swagger family. His latest book, Basil’s War: A WWII Spy Thriller is available now and Targeted is coming this January.

