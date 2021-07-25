Gingrich 360

Episode 283: Critical Race Theory in the U.S. Military
Newt Gingrich
Jul 25, 2021

Critical race theory has now entered the United States military. The military is about forming a unit working towards the same mission while protecting each other. So, what are the leaders at the Pentagon thinking as they integrate critical race theory into their curriculums? Newt’s guest is Dakota Wood, retired Marine Corps Lt. Colonel and Senior Research Fellow for Defense Programs at The Heritage Foundation.

