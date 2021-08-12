Episode 290: Arthur Herman on The Viking Heart

The Vikings, those mythic, larger than life, Scandinavians who left their homeland in search of opportunity and would reshape Europe and the United States. Newt’s guest is Arthur Herman, author of The Viking Heart: How Scandinavians Conquered the World, a compelling historical narrative with cutting-edge archaeological discoveries and DNA research to tracing the epic story of this remarkable and truly diverse people.

