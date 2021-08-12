Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Gingrich 360
Episode 290: Arthur Herman on The Viking Heart
0:00
-38:18

Episode 290: Arthur Herman on The Viking Heart

Newt Gingrich
Aug 12, 2021

The Vikings, those mythic, larger than life, Scandinavians who left their homeland in search of opportunity and would reshape Europe and the United States. Newt’s guest is Arthur Herman, author of The Viking Heart: How Scandinavians Conquered the World, a compelling historical narrative with cutting-edge archaeological discoveries and DNA research to tracing the epic story of this remarkable and truly diverse people.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture