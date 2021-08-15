Episode 292: Woke, Inc.

The greatest threat to individual liberty and prosperity in America is no longer big government: it’s a new hybrid of big government and big business, far more powerful than either one alone, because each can do what the other cannot to advance its own agenda. The modern woke-industrial complex divides us as people by mixing morality with consumerism. Newt’s guest is entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, author of Woke Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam.

