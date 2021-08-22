Episode 295: Zach Vorhies on Big Tech Censorship

In June 2019, Zach Vorhies resigned from Google and took with him 950 plus pages of internal documents and delivered them to the Department of Justice, and through Project Veritas, to inform the public about Google’s extensive censorship system. His incredible first-hand account of censorship and bias in big tech is the subject of his new book Google Leaks: A Whistleblower’s Exposé of Big Tech Censorship

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.