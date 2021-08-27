Episode 297: George Farmer on Parler’s Comeback

The social media app Parler was really starting to gain traction, when, after the events of January 6th, it was abruptly removed from the Apple App Store, Google Play and Amazon Web Services refused to host the site any longer. Then, Parler had to rebuild their entire platform to deal with big tech’s censorship. Parler is now back online. Newt’s guest is George Farmer, CEO of Parler.

