Episode 301: Ben Shapiro on The Authoritarian Moment

We have entered a new period in America where the intolerance and rigidity of the left have crept into American ideology and invaded our institutions. Newt’s guest is Ben Shapiro, editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire, host of The Ben Shapiro Show, and author of The New York Times best-seller, The Authoritarian Moment: How the Left Weaponized America’s Institutions Against Dissent.

