Episode 302: The Racist Morning Routine

Elementary school teacher Jennifer Tafuto resigned her position in Manchester, Connecticut public schools on July 14th. Teachers in her district were asked to track their daily activities as part of equity training. They were required to fill out a “Daily Racial Reflection Timeline” that included a list of choices of how individuals both white and non-white should feel about race as they move through their daily routine. Newt’s guest tells more about her experience on the front lines of teaching critical race theory in the classroom.

