Episode 304: General Arbuckle on Afghanistan

The Flag Officers 4 America, a group of retired U.S. Generals and Admirals, have called for the resignations of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, based on negligence in performing their duties primarily involving the events surrounding the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, in a letter dated 30 August. Newt’s guest is Major General Joseph Arbuckle.

