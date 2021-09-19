Episode 308: The Afghanistan Papers

The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War details interviews with people who played a direct role in the war and their stunning admissions; that the U.S. government’s strategies for Afghanistan were a mess, the nation-building project was a colossal failure and drugs and corruption infiltrated their allies in the Afghan government. Newt talks with the author and Washington Post investigative reporter, Craig Whitlock, a three-time Pulitzer Prize finalist.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.