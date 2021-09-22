Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Gingrich 360
Episode 309: The Economy – Student Loan Debt
0:00
-33:51

Episode 309: The Economy – Student Loan Debt

Newt Gingrich
Sep 22, 2021

Newt talks with Josh Mitchell, author of The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe. They discuss the origins of student loans and how student loan debt has increased to $1.5 trillion dollars in the United States. Looking at the story from all angles; students, parents, educational institutions, federal policy and the lenders themselves. And they discuss how earning a college degree may not always pay off, and what’s to be done about it.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture