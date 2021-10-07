Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Gingrich 360
Episode 315: Capitol Hill Chaos
0:00
-35:55

Episode 315: Capitol Hill Chaos

Newt Gingrich
Oct 07, 2021

The progressive left-wing Democrats want their $3.5 trillion Reconciliation bill passed before they will vote on Infrastructure. Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema won’t vote for a $3.5 Reconciliation bill, but support Infrastructure. And the person with an iron gavel, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is trying to unite her party to get it all through. Newt gives his take on this Capitol Hill chaos.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture