Episode 316: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on Uncontrolled Spread
Newt Gingrich
Oct 10, 2021

As the COVID-19 global pandemic unfolded, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, MD, was in regular contact with all the key players in Congress, the Trump administration, and the drug and diagnostic industries. He has an insider’s knowledge of how level after level of American government crumbled as the COVID-19 crisis advanced. His new book: UNCONTROLLED SPREAD: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic is available now.

