Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Gingrich 360
Episode 319: General Kellogg on Trump’s White House
0:00
-44:46

Episode 319: General Kellogg on Trump’s White House

Newt Gingrich
Oct 17, 2021

General Keith Kellogg spent 1,462 days in the White House serving with all four national security advisers to President Trump, longer than any other national security appointee. In that role, he was involved in every major national security decision by the President of the United States from 2017 to 2021. In his conversation with Newt, he discusses his new book: War By Other Means: A General in the Trump White House, and provides an eyewitness account of his experience behind closed doors.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture