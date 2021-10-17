Episode 319: General Kellogg on Trump’s White House

General Keith Kellogg spent 1,462 days in the White House serving with all four national security advisers to President Trump, longer than any other national security appointee. In that role, he was involved in every major national security decision by the President of the United States from 2017 to 2021. In his conversation with Newt, he discusses his new book: War By Other Means: A General in the Trump White House, and provides an eyewitness account of his experience behind closed doors.

