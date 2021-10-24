Gingrich 360

Episode 322: Bret Baier on Ulysses S. Grant
Episode 322: Bret Baier on Ulysses S. Grant

Newt Gingrich
Oct 24, 2021

Newt talks with Bret Baier, New York Times bestselling author, award-winning chief political anchor for Fox News Channel, and the anchor and executive editor of Special Report with Bret Baier. His new book: To Rescue the Republic: Ulysses S. Grant, the Fragile Union, and the Crisis of 1876 illuminates the life and legacy of one of America’s most consequential yet misunderstood leaders, Ulysses S. Grant, whose actions both as General and as President played an unparalleled role in preserving the United States.

