Episode 328: Peter Navarro on In Trump Time

Newt talks with Peter Navarro who served as Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy at the White House during the Trump Administration. His new book: In Trump Time: A Journal of America’s Plague Year details a behind-the-scenes account of the inner workings of the White House grappling with one of America’s worst and most divisive crises in history, the global pandemic.

