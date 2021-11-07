Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Gingrich 360
Episode 328: Peter Navarro on In Trump Time
0:00
-30:30

Episode 328: Peter Navarro on In Trump Time

Newt Gingrich
Nov 07, 2021

Newt talks with Peter Navarro who served as Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy at the White House during the Trump Administration. His new book: In Trump Time: A Journal of America’s Plague Year details a behind-the-scenes account of the inner workings of the White House grappling with one of America’s worst and most divisive crises in history, the global pandemic.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture