Episode 329: Bill Bratton on Crime in America

Commissioner Bill Bratton is one of the most important voices in law enforcement and policing in the last 50 years in the United States. He served as chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, chief of the New York City Transit Police, and Commissioner of the Boston Police Department and the New York City Police Department. Everywhere he went, he slashed crime rates and professionalized policing. His new book, The Profession: A Memoir of Community, Race, and the Arc of Policing in America, is out now.

