Episode 330: Gary Sinise on Honoring Veterans

For nearly 40 years, actor Gary Sinise has been an advocate on behalf of America’s service members. His portrayal of Lt. Dan in Forrest Gump formed an enduring connection with service members throughout the military community. Following the attacks of September 11th, 2001, Sinise’s dedication to our nation’s active duty defenders, veterans, first responders and their families has become his personal crusade of support, service and gratitude for all those who protect our freedom and serve our country through the garysinisefoundation.org

