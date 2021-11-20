Episode 333: Winning the School Boards

When Virginia’s democrat candidate for Governor, Terry McAuliffe said during the debate: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”, his comment ignited a firestorm and parents everywhere took notice. Newt guests are Xi Van Fleet and Adam Waldeck, two people on the front lines of the critical race theory fight in Loudoun County, Virginia. Adam Waldeck is the President of 1776action.org

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.