Episode 334: Chef Jacques Haeringer on Preparing a Thanksgiving Feast

With Thanksgiving coming up this week, Newt talks with his favorite chef and good friend, Chef Jacques Haeringer, executive chef and proprietor of the legendary L’Auberge Chez François restaurant in Great Falls, Virginia. Chef Haeringer discusses his life-long career in the restaurant business, what it was like to survive COVID shutdowns and his suggestions for preparing the perfect Thanksgiving feast.

