Episode 339: Alex Berenson on Pandemia

Newt talks with author Alex Berenson about the true story of the COVID pandemic many have never heard before. First, what did the early data tell us about the pandemic? Second, the lockdowns, at least as the United States and Europe conducted them, were useless, if not counterproductive. His new book: Pandemia: How Coronavirus Hysteria Took Over Our Government, Rights and Lives is available now.

