Episode 349: Christmas at the Inn

The Inn at Little Washington was opened in 1978 in a former garage, with a staff of 3, by Chef Patrick O’Connell. The Inn has gone on to enjoy worldwide recognition and regularly hosts celebrities, politicians, and culinary enthusiasts. The Inn became the first and only 3 Star Michelin restaurant in the Washington D.C. area. Newt talks with Chef O’Connell about how he transformed Washington, Virginia into a magical destination, especially during the Christmas season.

