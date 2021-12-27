Episode 350: Dr. Kevin Roberts on becoming Heritage’s New President

The Heritage Foundation is the nation’s premier conservative think tank. They have over 500,000 members and focus on public policy efforts around the issues of education, health care, border security and election integrity to name just a few. Newt’s guest is Dr. Kevin Roberts, who serves as the seventh president in The Heritage Foundation’s 48-year history. Prior to joining Heritage, he was the chief executive officer at The Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.