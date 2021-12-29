Episode 352: 5 Days of Christmas Immortals – John Wilkes

In 1760s London, John Wilkes was a champion of liberty and an advocate for free speech and freedom of the press. He was an outspoken member of Parliament and in 1764 the House of Commons expelled him, but he was reelected. The Founding Fathers of the United States were deeply shaped by Great Britain’s Parliamentary oppression of Wilkes. Part of the Immortals leadership series.

