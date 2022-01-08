Episode 357: John Ondrasik on Why Afghanistan Still Matters

The tragic withdrawal of Afghanistan is not over. There are many Americans and Afghanis who were left behind. A well-known singer-songwriter has made it his mission to support efforts to bring people home safely. Newt’s guest is Grammy nominated singer-songwriter John Ondrasik, of Five for Fighting. He talks about his docu-music video, Blood on My Hands and why we need to keep working to free the people of Afghanistan from Taliban rule.

