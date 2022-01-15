Episode 360: Newt Answers Your Questions

Newt is joined by members of his Inner Circle membership club and he asks the question, are they better off today than they were a year ago? Members comment on the State of California and how radical it’s become and what Republicans need to do to take back Congress in 2022, in a town hall style meeting. Become a member of Newt’s Inner Circle today at http://newtsinnercircle.com

