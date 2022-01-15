Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Gingrich 360
Episode 360: Newt Answers Your Questions
0:00
-27:19

Episode 360: Newt Answers Your Questions

Newt Gingrich
Jan 15, 2022

Newt is joined by members of his Inner Circle membership club and he asks the question, are they better off today than they were a year ago? Members comment on the State of California and how radical it’s become and what Republicans need to do to take back Congress in 2022, in a town hall style meeting. Become a member of Newt’s Inner Circle today at http://newtsinnercircle.com

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture