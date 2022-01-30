Episode 366: Peter Schweizer on Red-Handed

For many years the Chinese government has been trying to infiltrate American institutions. What is new however, are the number of American elites who are eager to help the Chinese dictatorship in its quest for global power. Presidential families, Silicon Valley gurus, Wall Street high rollers, Ivy League universities, even professional athletes, are all willing to sacrifice American strength and security on the altar of personal enrichment. Newt’s guest is Peter Schweizer, author of Red Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.