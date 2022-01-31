Gingrich 360

Episode 367: Nebraska’s Gift to Taxpayers
Episode 367: Nebraska’s Gift to Taxpayers

Newt Gingrich
Jan 31, 2022

Earlier this month, Governor Pete Ricketts of the State of Nebraska announced that he was giving $400 million dollars in surplus back to the Nebraska taxpayers. An extraordinary move, when many other states have used all of their federal funding to increase spending. Nebraska won the Governor’s Cup for the most economic development projects per capita three years in a row from 2016 – 2018. And in 2021, Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate in all 50 states. Newt’s guest is Governor Pete Ricketts.

