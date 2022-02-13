Episode 372: Defending Ukraine Against Putin

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz was born, raised and educated in Ukraine. She now serves Indiana’s 5th Congressional district in the United States House of Representatives. She immigrated to the United States in 2000. Congresswoman Spartz just returned from a bi-partisan congressional delegation to Brussels and Ukraine and she talks with Newt about what needs to be done to stop Putin.

