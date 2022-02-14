Episode 373: The Immortals – Alexander Hamilton

Alexander Hamilton’s life is one of the more extraordinary stories of a Founding Father’s rise to greatness. He was born on the Caribbean island of Nevis, and was orphaned. A lawyer by training, he was also very involved in financial markets and founded The Bank of New York. Later he would serve as the first Secretary of the Treasury under President George Washington. During the Revolutionary War he was a senior aide to General Washington. After the war, he was elected as a Representative from New York to the Congress of the Confederation. He wrote 51 of the 85 Federalists Papers. Part of The Immortals leadership series.

