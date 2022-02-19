Episode 374 – Holding Big Tech Accountable

We have seen what Big Tech has done in the last two years to silence voices they don’t agree with. From President Trump being permanently banned from Twitter on January 8, 2021, to the latest efforts by Spotify employees to censor podcaster Joe Rogan for his content. Big Tech is more like a Big Government Overlord deciding what information you are allowed to see. Newt’s guest is Kara Frederick, Research Fellow in Technology Policy at The Heritage Foundation, author of the new report: Combating Big Tech’s Totalitarianism: A Road Map.

