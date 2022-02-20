Episode 375: Dwight Chapin on Nixon’s Early Years

This Monday marks the 50th Anniversary of President Richard Nixon’s historic trip to the People’s Republic of China in February 1972. Newt’s guest is Dwight Chapin, author of The President’s Man: The Memoirs of Nixon’s Trusted Aide. Mr. Chapin shares his memories of the years he spent as Nixon’s aide from his ’62 campaign for governor of California to his almost two terms in the White House, cut short by the Watergate scandal. In Part 1, he discusses Nixon’s political career before winning the White House in 1968.

