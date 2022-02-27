Episode 379: “Baby Yingliang” – Dinosaur Embryo Discovery

In late December, the news of “Baby Yingliang”, an exquisitely preserved dinosaur embryo, was reported in the journal iScience. The oviraptorosaur embryo had been acquired in 2000, but ended up in storage, until recently when museum staff identified the eggs and the embryo hidden within one of them. Newt’s guest is Dr. Stephen Brusatte, Chair of Paleontology and Evolution at the University of Edinburgh.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.