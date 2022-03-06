Episode 382: Why Are Our Schools Failing?

Why is our American education system failing? Teachers unions and non-profits pump billions into initiatives meant to address racial inequities. Rather than fixing the problem, districts with a big gap between white and black test scores hire consultants who claim the tests are meaningless because they are “racist.” These consultants’ judgments allow school districts to ignore their own failures, ultimately hurting minority students and perpetuating racism. Newt’s guest is Luke Rosiak, author of “RACE TO THE BOTTOM: Uncovering the Secret Forces Destroying American Public Education.”

