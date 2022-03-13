Episode 384: Dennis Prager on The Rational Passover Haggadah

The nearly two-thousand-year-old Passover Haggadah has inspired millions around the world every year to learn about and relive one of the most famous stories of all time: the Exodus of the Jews from Egypt. Newt’s guest is Dennis Prager. He is the national radio host of The Dennis Prager Show and the online nonprofit Prager University. His new book is The Rational Passover Haggadah in which he boldly addresses the most difficult questions about Passover.

