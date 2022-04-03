Episode 392: Dan Meuser on Immigration Transparency

In December 2021, Congressman Dan Meuser, who represents Pennsylvania’s 9th district, was notified by civilian airport employees, that chartered flights carrying hundreds of illegal immigrants were landing at a local airport in Scranton, Pennsylvania. These flights landed in the dead of night, with no prior notice provided to state, local, or federal officials, and illegal immigrant passengers were put on buses to undisclosed destinations. The “Immigration Transparency and Transit Notification Act”, will address these issues by increasing transparency and enhancing the role of the states in the process. Newt’s guest is Congressman Dan Meuser.

