Episode 394: Rigged – The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump

A new 40-minute documentary film from Citizens United Productions, “Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump”, goes into painstaking detail of the plot orchestrated by liberal operatives who used the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse for the private funding of government election offices with the intent to drive voter turnout for Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Newt’s guest is: David Bossie, from Citizens United Productions. He both co-wrote and executive produced the documentary. Watch it now at www.Rigged2020.com

