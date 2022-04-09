Episode 395: The Future Global Food Supply Crisis

What impact will the war in Ukraine and the sanctions on Russia have on our global food supply? We are seeing the price of oil impact both consumers at the gas pump, and industries reliant on gas to transport goods and services. Newt’s guest is Ambassador Kip Tom. He served as Ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture in Rome under President Trump. He’s a seventh generation Hoosier farmer, from Kosciusko County, Indiana and the current CEO of Tom Farms.

