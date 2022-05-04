Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Gingrich 360
Episode 405: Forming an American Majority
0:00
-50:13

Episode 405: Forming an American Majority

Newt Gingrich
May 04, 2022

There is a huge agreement among a vast majority of Americans on many key issues. There’s a potentially vast movement focused on solving problems, emphasizing positive values that unify, while drawing a clear distinction between most Americans and the small, elitist minority which have sought to dominate and distort America. Newt describes the imperative for forming an American Majority coalition, and the impact an American Majority could have on 2022 and beyond.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture