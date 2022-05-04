Episode 405: Forming an American Majority

There is a huge agreement among a vast majority of Americans on many key issues. There’s a potentially vast movement focused on solving problems, emphasizing positive values that unify, while drawing a clear distinction between most Americans and the small, elitist minority which have sought to dominate and distort America. Newt describes the imperative for forming an American Majority coalition, and the impact an American Majority could have on 2022 and beyond.

